Gundam-styled Robot Took First Steps: World’s First Manned Bipedal Robot Might Be Deployed To Hazardous Areas

By Wenilyn Asuncion (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 30, 2016 02:29 AM EST
Gundam-styled Robot

Gundam-styled Robot(Photo : Facebook/Vitaly Bulgarov)

Dubbed as the “world’s first manned bipedal robot,” the Gundam-styled robot-suit took its first steps in South Korea this week. It might just be some baby steps, but it had not just shaken the ground with its weight but also thrilled the world with its promising future.

Created by South Korea’s Hankook Mirae Technology, the 13-feet tall, 1.5-tons robot called “Method-2” share a strong resemblance to that of robot-suits used in films and anime such as “Avatar” and “Gundam.” It was built for a human to pilot the device and as a result will enhance the abilities of the human pilot.

With such technology, Yahoo! suggested that it might someday be used for construction and demolition work, rescue operations, and even for deep sea and space explorations. The potential of the robot is, therefore, limitless.

It might even be used for military operations and be deployed into the heavily fortified terrain of the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea, as per the report of Phys.org. While the use of Method-2 remains unclear, the creators of the robot said that the core achievement of the project is that the technology will be developed and enhanced along the way.

This suggested that the robot is more of a test-bed for various technologies that could allow the engineers to build any type and size of a robot. As such, its use is yet to be seen.

Company chairman Yang Jin-Ho, however, was quoted saying, “Our robot is the world’s first manned bipedal robot and is built to work in extremely hazardous areas where humans cannot go.”

As Method-2 allowed our imaginations into life, it was built for a much bigger purpose. “Everything we have been learning so far on this robot can be applied to solve real-world problems,” said designer Vitaly Bulgarov.

Stay tuned for more exciting updates!

