Moto Droid Turbo 3 Specs, Release Date: Leaked Photos Hint Motorola’s Next Flagship Phone Might Run on Snapdragon 820 SoC, 4GB RAM

Motorola Droid Turbo 2 was released in 2015, and is considered as a high-end Android beast exclusively available for Verizon network. Two years after, Motorola is set to release another Moto Droid Turbo phone, called Moto Droid Turbo 3 as the successor to the flagship of the company.

There are leaked pictures of the Moto Droid Turbo 3 published on Weibo, Android Pure reported. The pictures leaked are not enough to see the other features of the phone, but is enough to know some obvious specs.

As hinted, Droid Turbo 3 will come with an impressive 16-megapixel Hasselblad Camera on the back, with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash. The phone is also remarkably thin except in the area where the camera is located. Hasselblad cameras are known for their usage in photography.

In addition, the device adopts an entirely different design from the 2015 Droid Turbo 2 and packs a rear camera with Hasselblad-cresting by the side, an indication that the Droid Turbo 3’s camera will be manufactured by the Swedish camera manufacturer. In reality, though, this is likely the same a concept design of the Turbo 3 by Motorola concept designer Tooooajk, Gizmo China reported.

Motorola Droid Turbo will also be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chip, although the latest chip on the date of the alleged release would likely be the Snapdragon 835 chip. The leak also provided the info about the phone’s RAM, which is allegedly a whopping 4 GB. There is also a rumor that the phone will house front fingerprint sensor.

There is still no news on the price and release date of Moto Droid Turbo 3 but it is rumored that it will arrive next year. It is expected that this phone will be a little beast in the field of mobile photography so stay tuned for more exciting updates!