‘Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII’ News & Updates: Power-Up Kit Upgrade Rolls Out in February with Xbox One Version

There is a previous announcement suggesting that “Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII” with Power-Up Kit will be released in Japan for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PC platforms. While the release is expected to come last December 22, developers of the game opted to push it back to February next year.

The release date was changed to February 16 in order to give more time for the producers to incorporate final touches. In addition, Koei Tecmo released another announcement that the game will also be released in an unexpected new platform, the Xbox One.

“I am truly sorry to have caused you trouble for everyone who was waiting for it. In order to fulfill the stability of the game and further strengthening the algorithm, in order to make this work surely satisfy everyone, I would like to have time for a while,” read the letter from producer Toshiki Ikkawa on the official site of the game, GameCity.

The new release date would be on February 16, together with the Xbox One release of the game.

Furthermore, the upcoming "Power-Up Kit" is an upgrade to “Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII.” It will include new officers, new faces for existing officers, and novel gameplay features such as Fame, War Council, and Battlefield Expansion, as per Anime News Network.

All the PlayStation versions of the game, together with the new Xbox One will have a retail price of 9800 Yen or about $83. The PC version will be priced 10,800 Yen or about $92. There will also be a separate version of the Power-Up kit for the players who purchased the first game earlier this year.

The Power-Up Kit will retail at 5,300 Yen or about $45 for the Xbox One, PS4 and PS3. As for the PC version, the retail price would be 5800 Yen or about $49. The game will only be available digitally so stay tuned for more exciting updates on "Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII"!