How to block unwanted emails on Gmail, get rid of spams

By Wenilyn Asuncion (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 28, 2016 11:11 AM EST
An attendee looks at a display of new Google devices during a Google media event on September 29, 2015 in San Francisco, California.(Photo : Getty Images/Justin Sullivan)

It is so easy to send a mail these days, just type your message in your smartphones are computers and with one click of the send button, you have sent your email to another part of the world. There are cons for this, however, especially if you’re the kind of person who uses so many services that come on the internet like video streaming sites, shopping online, games and more.

We use our emails to create an account to use these internet services. So how do they promote their products? Simple, they send you emails after emails of advertisements. Sometimes, it is a must to subscribe to their newsletters to let you make an account.

There are also malicious emails that would ask about your personal information. They will claim that you won a lottery of some sort and they would want your personal information so you can claim the prize. Some of these emails can also come with malware and viruses when you open them.

If your inbox is full of junks and spams, here’s a way block unwanted messages from these spam machines, as per Google Support.

1. Through Computer
If you’re on a computer, go open the email from the sender that you want to block.
In the upper-right corner, you should see an arrow, just beside the back icon. Click the arrow and a menu should appear. From this menu, select "Block [Sender’s name]."

2. Through smartphone or tablet
Open an email and should see a triple dots in the upper right side of the message, just beside the back icon and under the star. A menu will appear and you need to select "Block [Sender’s name]" to block future incoming messages.

These two methods will put all the future incoming messages in your spam inbox. These are the easiest ways to block someone from your inbox. If you are subscribed to an unwanted newsletter service, you can usually find a link to unsubscribe in the bottom their messages.

This does not mean, however, that these messages are really blocked but rather, just went to the spam folder, as per PC World. This way, you will never have to see the email.

