Acer Aspire C Series Specs, Price: Budget-Friendly All-in-One PCs Roll Out

Simply slender, that is the description of the newly released Acer PC. Acer launched a new series of budget friendly all in one PCs. The series is named Acer Aspire C Series and has two variants, the Aspire C22 and Aspire C24.

The new PC is featured with full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) of display resolution. The Aspire C22 has a 21.5-inch screen and the Aspire C24 has a 23.8-inch screen. The C22 AIO (all-in-one) model has been priced from $449.99 while the C24 AIO model is priced $699.99, as per the official website of Acer.

The Aspire C series packs 2 models, both of which feature extremely thin .31-inch bezels as their most eye-catching feature. The C22 and C24 models do not support touch screen, but they allow users to tilt the display anywhere between -5 and 20-degrees. There are three operating systems currently supported for these models; Windows 10, FreeDos and Linpus Simple Linux desktop versions.

Acer Aspire C22 model houses Intel Celeron J3160 quad-core processor at 1.6 GHz. The storage that comes with it is a decent 500 GB Hard Disk Drive and is packed with 4GB of DDR3L SDRAM. While the Acer Aspire C24 houses Intel Core i3 dual-core processor, clocked at 2.30 GHz, comes with a 1 TB hard disk drive of storage and is packed with 8GB DDR4 SDRAM. Both units come with an 802.11 AC wireless tech that lets you browse the web at high speeds without the need for a cable connection.

The new series is the ideal budget friendly PC for homes and offices. The slender design and decent performance of the units are perfect for the daily needs of an average PC user. You can browse the net, stream movies; do office or school projects, and some mediocre games. It's pretty clear you will not be doing any hardcore gaming or intense work on these machines, but that's to be expected, Windows Central reported.

Stay tuned for more updates on Acer PC.