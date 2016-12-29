‘World of Warcraft’ News & Updates: Only Video Game Featured on World-Changing Tech Exhibit

The “World of Warcraft,” or widely known as WoW was included in the list of technological innovations that will be featured in the latest Computer History Museum’s “Make Software: Change the World” exhibit. This exhibit, which will be held on January 28, 2017, at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California, aims to explore the origins and global impact of seven digital tools on which have created a huge impact on our daily lives.

The “World of Warcraft” is the only video game featured on the list, as per Gamasutra. It is the ancestor of all the massively multiplayer online role-playing games or MMORPGs that was created by Blizzard Entertainment and was released on 2004.

Each MMORPG games released after WoW consequently inherited some of its game elements. This game is considered as the most successful MMORPG in the whole world as it also the game that skyrocketed Blizzard Entertainment’s profit and market value.

Advertisement

"Gaming has been a major part of computing and has pushed many of its technical developments forward," explained a 2012 overview of the planned exhibit, as per ComputerHistory. "MMORPGs are a major commercial venture, of which [“World of Warcraft”] is the most successful, and take up massive amounts of time for a large number of people."

“The exhibition explores the impact of software on the lives of people everywhere, through seven game-changing applications: MP3, Photoshop, MRI, Car Crash Simulation, Wikipedia, Texting, and World of Warcraft. Learn about the creators of these amazing technologies and the users whose lives have been changed, sometimes forever,” added the description of the exhibit from the museum.

Designed for middle schoolers, families, and adults, this freshly imagined exhibition features multimedia and touchscreen interactives, including a Software Lab at the heart of the exhibition where visitors can explore coding hands-on. Stay tuned for more exciting updates on “World of Warcraft”!