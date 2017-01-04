‘Final Fantasy XIV’ News & Updates: Collab With ‘Garo’ To Unleash New Equipment on January 17

Visitors play the Final Fantasy XIV in the Square Enix Co. booth at Tokyo Game Show on September 17, 2016 in Chiba, Japan. Tokyo Game Show 2016 is held from September 15 to September 18, 2016.(Photo : Getty Images/Yuya Shino)

Square Enix declared another collaboration from the recent “Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn” FanFest in Tokyo, and this will feature a variety of equipment inspired from the popular Japanese Tokusatsu TV franchise “Garo.” The collaboration celebrates the upcoming debut of “Garo Zero: Dragon Blood.” Furthermore, the new equipment will be unleashed in all servers worldwide on January 17, excluding the Korean and Chinese servers, which run separately.

This particular collaboration of “Final Fantasy XIV” with “Garo” will include the armor of the four main Makai Knights from the TV show, the outfits of two Makai Priests, and three Madou horses as mounts. They consist of armors of Garo, Zero, Kiba, and Dan; outfits of Reo and Rekka; mounts of Goten, Ginga, and Raigo; and the sword of Kiba Okami. Each armor and outfit that they offer will include head, torso, gloves and legs, as per Crunchy Roll.

The armor and outfits will be given as prizes to the players who will win in the Gold Saucer. Other items that they can receive will be available as PvP rewards, and mounts will be earned through the in-game achievements.

According to Dual Shockers, the crossover has been implemented in order to celebrate the launch in Japan of the new “Garo” series called “Dragon Blood,” and the collaboration with Director Keita Amemiya, that will design the bosses in the “Return to Ivalice” 24-man raid that will be implemented in the new expansion, “Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood” that will be coming on June 20th. If you have not kept track of the news, the name is not random, as it will be written by “Final Fantasy XII,” “Final Fantasy Tactics,” and “Vagrant Story” Director Yasumi Matsuno.

You can check out for the trailer below to see some of the interesting items that will catch your attention from the Garo Collaboration and you can also read all the latest news about “Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood” including the announcement of the new Red Mage job. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!