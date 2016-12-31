Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, December 31, 2016

‘Angry Birds Blast’ Quick Guide, Tips, & Cheats

By Wenilyn Asuncion (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 31, 2016 06:10 AM EST
The Red Bird of the Angry Birds floats through the 90th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2016 in New York City.

“Angry Birds Blast” is the newest game from Rovio that features the never-ending clash of the iconic birds and the green pigs. And as usual, to beat the game, you need to save the eggs.

Guided by the report of Gamezebo, here are some tips and tricks to get ahead of the game real quick.

Match the higher balloons first.

Since the game mechanics is not the same with the usual matching games like “Bejeweled” or “Candy Crush” which drops the tiles down, there would be a different technique to use. This game floats the tiles from bottom to top so you must try to deal with the higher balloons first as the game floats the balloon upward.

Avoid singular columns of balloons

In this game, you tap blocks of already touching tiles to remove any of the same colors. Long singular columns will make it harder to match colors.

Combine power-ups whenever possible

This will make the effect of two power-ups. Combined power-ups will have bigger explosions that will help you clear columns of balloons. Power-ups include Rocket, Bomb, and Laser Gun.

Power-ups will show up on whichever balloon you tap

This may be a little confusing for traditional matching game players, but power-ups will show up on whichever balloon you tap. This is helpful when you want to blast specific regions of balloons.

Power-ups are obvious

You can see the power-up shadows in the balloons. If you want a specific power-up, you may want to pop the balloons that contain the shadow of the power-up you want to use.

Save the Daily/Weekly task until you’re out of lives

Unlike other apps, the daily and weekly tasks will be better of using when you’re out of lives. You receive two free plays from daily/weekly tasks everyday so it is a good idea to save them.

Check the maps for free coins

You’ll encounter free coins in the map so you better look for them occasionally.

There are still a lot of more tips for this game. This list only contains essential tips to get you out of trouble when you’re at it.

“Angry Birds Blast” rolled out this holiday season to both iPhones and Android phones. As per Business Wire, the balloon-blasting adventure game was developed in collaboration with Shanghai-based studio MYBO.

Take out the anger and stay tuned for more exciting updates on “Angry Birds Blast”!

