‘One Punch Man’ Season 2 Spoilers, Updates: Saitama Might Suffer Defeat Vs Lord Boros, New Enemies

Ever since the announcement of “One Punch Man” Season 2, fans are anticipating the possible turn of events on the next season. Although the exact release date of the highly-anticipated sequel of the beloved anime series has not been confirmed yet, fans and rumor rangers are imaginative on spinning a few spoilers, predictions, and speculations that are currently abuzz on the Internet. One of these much-talked-about topics is in regards of who might be the next opponent of our superhero, Saitama?

“One Punch Man” is highly expected to be more interesting and thrilling in the upcoming Season 2. If you remember from the first season, Saitama defeated his tight enemy, Lord Boros, the leader of a group of alien known as the Dark Matter Thieves.

However, Lord Boros was not killed, unlike the other villains. This leads to the speculation, as per News Everyday, that Lord Boros will have a big comeback in “One Punch Man” Season 2. This time, Lord Boros will be stronger than what the fans witnessed in the first season. As such, he is expected to give Saitama a tough fight and will let him taste his first ever defeat throughout the anime entire series.

On the other hand, there is also a theory about the appearance of Saitama’s worst enemy, Human Monster Garou, an evil character with a hatred for heroes. It was rumored that he possessed an immense strength that can match up with Saitama’s power.

According to Youth Health Magazine, there is also a huge possibility that the group of Demon Level Monsters (Monsters Association) will eimmerge. They possessed a power enough to crush the whole city. And together, they will try to destroy the Hero-Association.

The rivals of Saitama in “One Punch Man” Season 2 will do what it takes to bring down our superhero. Perhaps, their appearance is a sign that the invulnerable Saitama will experience his first ever defeat.