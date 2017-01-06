Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, January 06, 2017

‘One Piece Film: Gold’ News & Updates: It’s Not Too Late To See New Movie, Will Run On US Theaters Next Week!

First Posted: Jan 06, 2017 11:11 AM EST
One Piece: Gold

One Piece: Gold(Photo : Youtube / IGN)

Considered as one of the most popular anime series across the world, once again, the Straw-hat pirate will set forth into another glorious and remarkable adventure in the highly-anticipated movie: “One Piece Film: Gold.”

And if you have missed out its initial release this year, it is still not too late to see the film in theaters as it is set to run on North American big screens from January 10 to 17. Funimation has already opened up advance ticket sales.

The movie will see the Straw-Hat Pirates, led by Captain Luffy, on a voyage in the splendid city of Gran Tesoro. According to Funimation Films, the said city is well-known as a city of entertainment beyond the laws of the government where the notorious pirates, Marines, and filthy rich millionaires throughout the whole world gather together in a sanctuary that even the World Government can’t even set foot. The city is considered to belong in an Independent Country.

As Captain Luffy and his crew set sail straight to the Gran Tesoro, they take along their dreams of hitting the jackpot in the city’s overwhelming casino and multitude gold reservoir. But behind the golden curtains, there lies the ruler of the city, the powerful king that they will soon meet.

On the other hand, the powerful king is known as King Gild Tesoro, a highly ambitious and much greedy ruler. He will do everything beyond his power to satisfy his ambition.

As reported by One Piece Podcast, he is a Devil Fruit user and has no difficulty in blinding anyone to his side with money: the pirates pirated, the Marines and even the World Government because he is filthy rich.

The situation will then become disastrous for Captain Luffy and his crew. The “One Piece Film: Gold” will make us wonder about how will Luffy and his crew succeed in getting out of the hands of the powerful King Tesoro.

“One Piece Film: Gold” is an absolutely must-watch movie. This movie will surely excite the fans from all over the world. If you haven’t watched it yet, you can check out the trailer below and stay tuned for more exciting updates!

