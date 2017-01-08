Blue Declared Ella The First Planar Magnetic Headphone With A Premium Price Of $700

Blue is an audio production company that is known for its studio-grade USB microphones that specialize in recording materials, from expert studio mics to desktop models to phone accessories. After the 2014's debut of the first earphone called Mo-Fi, which combines a built-in audiophile amplifier that was released last year. Well this year 2017, Blue is now taking a deeper dive into headphone products.

According to The Verge, Blue made a declaration with the two more new headphones to add to its developing lineup: the Ella, a planar magnetic headphone; and Sadie, which serves as the upcoming generation of Blue Mo-Fi powered headphone. Instead of moving voice loops and cones as what most active drivers do, planar magnetic headphones will work by pushing a thin stomach to produce a sound. This planar innovation is deliberate by most offer more precision, yet, it likewise commands a price premium that which is what it tend to keep special.

Engadget stated that at CES, the company took the cover of the two different models that are set to release early this year. The planar magnetic technology offers a better frequency reaction and has less distortion than any other. Blue contends that most planar magnetic headphones give up the impact to accomplish higher levels of detail, which makes a sound that is more clinical than passionate.

Advertisement

Moreover, Ella has square 50mm planar drivers and includes a built-in 250mW amp, something that Blue notes is an industry first for planar magnetics. Ella will be accessible for pre-order soon but the list price of Ella is $700 that means Ella is not for everyone. However, Blue offers another headphone that is more affordable that still offers a built-in amp. It is officially called Sadie, the improved version of Mo-Fi.

Sadie has been further refined to offer an enhanced sound, however, it is still unclear exactly what they differ from the Mo-Fi, aside from the slight design changes. Sadie will only cost $400 when it is released by January. Both Ella and Sadie have recently updated headphone system that lessens the weight and bulk of Blue's original headphone offerings. It is now clear that Blue is taking the top of the line headphone market more seriously going forward, with more fluctuated alternatives that offer some twists on the company's core headphone design.