Antioxidants Naturally Found In Human Breast Milk And Kiwi Can Reduce Liver Inflammation And Liver Fat

In a recent study from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, a certain antioxidant naturally found in human breast milk, kiwi fruit, celery and soy can be a cure for NAFLD or non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. This discovery can help and prevent the occurrence of fatty liver on offspring whose mother is obese during their gestation period since it has already been proven that obesity-induced liver disease can be passed on to the offspring. At this point, the research is on the stage of a trial on obese mice and it has shown considerable results to the subjects involved.

Pyrroloquinoline quinone or PQQ is a natural antioxidant found in human breast milk, kiwi fruit, celery, soy and even in papaya. According to reports from Science Daily, these substances provide the reduction of fat in the liver and decrease the inflammation in the liver as caused by the liver disease. Tested on two subjects, one on adult mice eating a healthy diet and the other group is being fed with Western-style diets heavy on fat, sugar, and cholesterol.

The study's lead author Karen Jonscher, Ph.D., an associate professor of anesthesiology and a physicist at CU Anschutz explains how 20 to 30 percent of adults in the US are having liver diseases, making it one of the most common diseases in the world. The risk to offspring born to obese mothers is too high, as they develop the disease up until 18 years of age, all the more dangerous if it is undiagnosed. Based on a similar report from EurekAlert, the scientists are looking for ways to incorporate the antioxidant as pregnancy and lactation supplements for earlier prevention of the disease.

Advertisement

Liver diseases are a big contributor to a number of other diseases like cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes and liver cancer. Fortunately, the study was a success up to this stage of the trial since the test on the obese mice showed a reduction in the fat and decrease in liver inflammation.