Cancer Report 2017: U.S Declares Cancer Death Rate Drops 25 Percent Since '91

Atmosphere at The Ultimate Sandwar To Benefit American Cancer Society hosted by celebrity chef Jeff Mauro and 300 Sandwiches Stepahnie Smith(Photo : Getty Images/Eugene Gologursky)

According to a new report released on Thursday, the cancer death rate in the United States has dropped 25 percent from a peak in 1991. This is mainly happened due to the steady decline in smoking and advances in early detection and treatment of tumors.

According to FOXS NEWS, the new cancer diagnoses fell about 2 percent annually in men and remained the same in women. Overall, the cancer death rate in men and women fell by about 1.5 percent each year.

Cancer death rate among children also remains a pressing health issue. Following accidents the disease is the second most common cause of death in youth's ages 1 to 14 years in the U.S.

Advertisement

The decreasing death rates were most useful for patients suffering from four major types of cancer like lung, breast, prostate and colorectal. The report from American Cancer Society shows the number is encouraging because of better screening, better treatment, and fewer smokers.

The chief medical officer of American Cancer Society, Otis Brawley said," The continuing drops in the cancer death rate are a powerful sign of the potential".

Though ACS is investigating that, the success will require more clinical and basic research to improve early detection and treatment. Besides this should make creative new strategies to create healthy behaviors nationwide.

As per the report from Newsy, this year some 1.68 million new cases of cancer will emerge in the United States and more than 600,000 cancer deaths in the U.S in 2017. More than 200,000 new cases of rare cancers are expected to be diagnosed.

The disparity among black women compared to white women from a peak of 20 percents in 1998 to 13 percent in 2014. As a result, the number of Africans Americans without insurance declined by half from 2010 to 2015, dropping from 21 percent to 11 percent.

However, The ACS is particularly focussing on the existing knowledge in cancer control particularly to disadvantaged groups.

