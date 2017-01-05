DNA From Cave: DNA Of Human Ancestor Find From Cave Floor; May Solve The Existence Of Human.

CAMPINAS, BRAZIL - FEBRUARY 11: A biologist works on putting blood on iron plates to feed the females of the nursery that produces genetically modified mosquitoes on February 11, 2016 in Campinas, Brazil. Technicians from the Oxitec laboratory located in (Photo : (Photos by Victor Moriyama/Getty Images))

Scientist's are able to collect the DNA of a human ancestor who's been dead for the ton of thousands of years from the dirt in the cave.

According to NPR, the Germany scientist thinks they may able to do that. For that they don't need very much of the bone; less than a thousandth of an ounce will do to find it.

Matthias Mayer one of the scientist from the research team explains," we've been recently trying to explore new sources of ancient human DNA where the fossil fuel record is very limited"

Advertisement

As per report from Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, many of the ancient bones come from caves. Some of the bones had just degraded and fallen to the floor of the cave. It would be easy enough to get at that dust.

The scientist from Germany has initiated a project and tries to generate sequence from a large number of Neanderthals. They are trying to understand something about the Neanderthal population histories.

Neanderthals were a place of Europe and Western Asia for more than 300,000 years ago. That time the climate of these areas had changed dramatically and glaciers covered a large chunk of the landscape.

The researchers want to find out the adapting condition of Neanderthals for more than 300,000 years ago. According to Meyer," we are trying to understand what happened to them at the end. This would be an interesting to try".

Advertisement

This research will also prove how often Neanderthals and modern had to sex with one other. The scientist is wonder and try to piece together that was happening during each era, reported by Janet Kelso, a colleague of Meyer's at the Marx Planck Institute.

However, most of the modern human population have the genetic connection to Neanderthals. But modern science doesn't know how Neanderthals have the direct contribution to the modern human gene pool.

