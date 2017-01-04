Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Report: Gigantic Comet Detected By NASA; May Be Visible From Earth This January

By Debabrata Sabud (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 04, 2017 02:33 AM EST
The giant asteroid Vesta is seen in an image taken from the NASA Dawn spacecraft about 3,200 miles above the surface July 24, 2011 in Space.

The giant asteroid Vesta is seen in an image taken from the NASA Dawn spacecraft about 3,200 miles above the surface July 24, 2011 in Space.(Photo : Getty Images/NASA)

NASA's Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer mission spotted a comet incoming this week and another that is set to enter Earth's orbit in February.

According to EXPRESS, two objects are currently hurtling towards Earth's orbit and will come to close to Earth in January and February. The comet object may be possibly seen by using only a binocular. This will happen only when it gets very close to Earth.

The comet object is known as C/2016 U1NEOWISE, which was first discovered by NASA's NEOWISE space observatory on October.21, 2016 after the mission was reactivated from hibernation. The comet object is set to reach its closest point on January 14.

The comet C/2016 U1 NEOWISE would be a rare opportunity for sky gazers because the object would not likely pass by Earth for the next thousands of years. The comet "has a good chance of becoming visible a good pair of binoculars", reported by NASA's scientist Paul Chodas.

NASA has described the celestial rock as a cross between an asteroid and a comet. Still now NASA's asteroid mission NEOWISE has already discovered nine comets and 99 asteroids.

NASA hopes the spectacle will give an opportunity to work out what exactly it is. According to the Sun, comets are made of frozen gas, rock, and dust and generally release gas as they fly close to the sun. The gas provides comet a "tail".

However, NASA said, "there is no current fear that the rock will collide with Earth, but it will provide an incredible spectacle as it soars over our planet".

Scientist's assuring that the upcoming comet is extremely rare but it is not the only comet that will make an appearance this year. 2017 will be a good year for comets, the New Year's Eve comet, Comet 45P, may be visible again on Feb.11 when it gets close to Earth.

