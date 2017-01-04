Report: NASA's Next Plan For Solar System; Venus Could Be Next Destination

383623 01: Workers in the Space Station Processing Facility place the NASA logo on the U.S. Laboratory Destiny, the key U.S. element of the International Space Station December 21, 2000, at the Kennedy Space Center, FL. Launch of mission STS-98 on the Spa(Photo : Photo by NASA/Newsmakers))

NASA is set to plan multiple projects of its next robotics missions that will push understanding f the solar system to new heights.

The missions were proposed under the agency's discovery program. According to Mashable, NASA could send a spacecraft to Venus, asteroids or on a hunt for possibly dangerous cosmic object near the earth by the early of the 2020s.

As per press statement released by NASA pointed out that, NASA announced five finalists for this Discovery program mission in 2015, and since then, the agency has given each mission $3 million for "concept design studies and analysis".

Finally, NASA will announce its final mission that has chosen for final development during a press conference at 4 p.m ET on Wednesday.

NASA proposed plan will be Venus. There is one patch of solid ground in the solar system should never, ever visit, it's the surface of Venus.

According to NASA's chemist and material scientist Gustavo Costa," Venus is very, very corrosive; it's like hell on earth".

Venus was and still is, very similar to earth. The second planet from the sun has roughly 82 percent of the mass and 90 percent the surface gravity of Earth. At the same time, Venus also has a persistent atmosphere and orbits in the sun's habitable zone. The water can also exist as a liquid.

NASA scientist Costa reported that NASA has learned about Venusians surface conditions and want to know how strange the atmosphere is at the planet's surface.

The Discovery program was first unveiled in 1992. The mission is responsible for launching the Messenger spacecraft to Mercury and also planned to search the sky for alien planets around distant stars and other mission to far-flung parts of the solar system

However, out of 27 proposals submitted to the agency in 2014 NASA has chosen 5 missions. The selected mission cost will be total about $500 million.

Now it is the time to wait for the final announcement.

