Report: Scientists Trace Burst Of 'Radio Waves' Emanated In Tiny Galaxy

This composite image shows a giant radio-emitting jet shooting out from the spiral galaxy 0313-192 on January 8, 2003. (Photo : Getty Images/NASA)

Finally, scientists have directly identified an incredibly intense, blindingly bright burst of radio waves known as Fast Radio Burst from the Galaxy. This impressive cosmic radio flasher has somewhat humble origin.

According to SPACE, the FRB was first time discovered in 2007 for just a fraction of a second. They release 10,000 years more energy than our entire sun will radiate. At present, the scientist has been detected eighteen FRB.

The study of the research shows that the burst, known as FRB 121102, originated about 3 billion light-years away from the Earth, from inside a dwarf galaxy. This collection of stars is much smaller than large galaxies.

As per the report from Cees Bassa, an astronomer at Netherlands Institute for Radio Astronomy, the fact that FRB originated from a dwarf galaxy was a bit unexpected. The surprising finding could provide clues about the source of these radio bursts.

The radio burst was first discovered in November 2012 by the astronomers from Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico. This was first directly identified nine times in 2016, during a dedicated study using the Very Large Array (VLA) in New Mexico. Another observation was also taken from 100-meter Effelsberg radio telescope in Germany.

From the above observation, the scientist has tracked the source of this radio flasher and identified that the FRB was coming from a dwarf galaxy located about 3 billion light-years away.

The recent appearance of FRB 121102 could also offer its origin. Astronomers are now researching with radio, optical, X-ray and gamma-ray telescopes for searching the origin of the waves.

However, the astronomers also found a persistent source of radio waves that either arose from the same source or are linked in some other way, said by Tendulkar from the National Radio Astronomy Observatory.

The results of these studies have published on Jan 5, one in the journal Nature and two in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

