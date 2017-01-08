Report: 'Teen Mom 2' Star Javi Marroquin Split From New Girlfriend Cassie Bucka; Left Her For Lowry.

After only a month of dating The Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin's has revealed that he has split from Cassie Bucka. It looks that hot-and-heavy romance with his girlfriend has cooled down.

Marroquin's said," I don't think she was ready for everything to come here at once". According to Radar Online, Cassie has been really hurt in the past so it's hard for her that she'll be hurt again.

Marroquin's insisted that he hopes to get back together with Bucka. Celebrity Gossip has reported that Marroquin's ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry hinted that she wants to reunite with her ex-boyfriend. She tweeted," I know that I control myself and I could stop reminiscing".

According to Celebrity Gossip, on last year December, the finalized divorce comes after Marroquin's has confirmed his relationship with new girlfriend Cassie Bucka over social media.

Lowry filed for divorce from Marroquin's in December 2015. Though that time they reconciled before he left 7-month deployment but she failed to tell him that she never canceled the filing. Both of the couples had spent 3 years of their marriage.

As per the previous report from various magazines, Marroquin's went public about his relationship with Bucka in November on social media after he has moved on from estranged wife Kalian Lowry. That time he shared a series of steamy photos in social media.

Both of Marroquin's and Bucka became so close she even met his 3-year-old son Lincoln with Lowry.

Marroquin's and Lowry, who works for the Air Force, tied the knot in 2013 after announcing their engagement in September 2012, reported by US Weekly.

Lowry has first found herself in the spotlight after being featured on the second season of MTV's 16 and Pregnant in 2010. She has been featured Teen Mom 2 since the spinoff debuted in 2011.

So what do you think Marroquin's and Bucka will get back? Let's wait and watch for the final report.

