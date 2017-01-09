'Chicago Fire' Season 5: What's Next For Severide, Kidd?; Episode 10 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

Co-executive producer Derek Haas shared some details on what fans should expect in the next episode of "Chicago Fire" Season 5. Not only that, the plot description plus promo clip for episode 10 has finally been revealed.

Co-executive producer Derek Haas teased an upcoming romantic conflict between Severide and Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) via Entertainment Weekly. This is because the latter's feelings toward Severide grows just as Severide develops some feelings for Anna.

Meanwhile, on a lighter note, Otis (Yuri Sardarov) and Mouch (Christian Stolte) will attempt to film a public service announcement (PSA) aimed at encouraging more people to sign up for the Chicago Fire Department, but a creative wall may throw their plans sideways with potentially humorous consequences.

Advertisement

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 10, Spoilers Guide notes, "Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) agrees to a bone marrow donation but a work accident throws everything into flux. Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Gabriela Dawson (Monica Raymund) try to find harmony at home.

Meanwhile, Otis (Yuri Sardarov) and Mouch (Christian Stolte) decide to film a PSA encouraging people to join the Chicago Fire Department but hit a creative wall in the process."

The promo for the next episode shows the estranged father officially declaring that he is taking the fight for his son's custody to court. And as the adoption attorney that Gabby and Matt consulted in the previous episode said, the biological parent has a greater chance of winning such a case. This would undoubtedly throw the couple's plans of starting a family off kilter.

How will Gabby and Matt face their first big challenge as a married couple? Will they fight for Louie, despite knowing that their chances of winning to case are close to none? Or will they end up giving in and letting Louie be with the father who professed to have never known of his existence until recently?

"Chicago Fire" Season 5 episode 10 is titled as "The People We Meet". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at 10:00 p.m. EST on NBC Television Network.

"Chicago Fire" is an American action-drama television series that airs on NBC and was created by Michael Brandt and Derek Haas with Dick Wolf serving as an executive producer.