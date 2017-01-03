Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'Chicago PD' Season 4 Episode 10 Plot Synopsis, Preview Clip Released; Erin's Estranged Father Introduced

Jan 03, 2017
'Chicago PD' Season 4 Episode 10 'Don't Read the News'

Tony Crane has been cast as Lindsay's long-lost father in "Chicago PD" Season 4. On the other hand, Taylor Kinney's Kelly Severide will resurface as he bumps onto his ex-girlfriend. Also, NBC has finally released the official plot description of episode 10 'Don't Bury this Case'.

Tony Crane has landed a significant role in "Chicago PD" Season 4. According to TV Line, the 44-year old American film, TV, and stage actor will play the role of Jimmy.

Jimmy happens to be Lindsay's estranged father. Crane's character will debut in the January 4 episode as he expressed his desire to be a father now.This is because Lindsay's mother, Barbara 'Bunny' Fletcher, made her believe that Jimmy is in prison,

Other than that, Lindsay will cross paths with her former boyfriend. Entertainment Tonight has learned that Taylor Kinney's character, Kelly Severide, returns as they bump on to each other at a Chicago restaurant.

The two agreed to have a double date since they both have a significant other now.

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 10, Spoilers Guide notes, "After the body of a young woman is found with multiple gunshot wounds, Intelligence uncovers details of her case that are similar to other deaths. They work to link all of these murders together to pin down the serial killer, and appease the families of the victims who have been looking for answers.

Meanwhile, Lindsay (Sophia Bush) decides to meet her biological father (guest star Tony Crane) for the first time, and Voight (Jason Beghe) welcomes Kenny Rixton (guest star Nick Wechsler) to the team when Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) takes an undercover assignment."

"Chicago PD" Season 4 episode 10 is titled as "Don't Read the News". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at 10:00 p.m. EST/PT first and exclusive on NBC.

 

 

 

