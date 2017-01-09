Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, January 09, 2017

Bones Season 12 Episode 2 News: Bones Celebrates 40th Birthday Amidst Murder Woes by Artificial Intelligence

Jan 09, 2017
Bones Season 12 premiere episode kicked off the previous week, rendering enthusiasm and thrill at its pinnacle.

In Episode 2 of Bones Season 12, the team will have to experience and solve an absurd case. According to Spoiler TV, the FBI comes across a body of a man who is believed to be the founder of artificial intelligence. The Jeffersonian team will be, thus, involved in solving a murder entirely associated with artificial/ man-made intelligence.

In Bones season 12 Episode 2, Dr. Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel) will come to the conclusion that the victim who suffered fatal loss did not come from someone human as a normal human being does not possess such capacity. Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) and the team will commence their investigation and they might believe that victim's own creation is responsible for his death.

Titled as "The Final Chapter: The Brain In The Bot", Bones will be celebrating her 40th birthday and plans for a team get together. The series will be showcasing a light and laid-back scenario which involves balloons and presents all around the set. Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan, who is the forensic anthropologist in the crime based series will experience a rush of emotions and a bit of nostalgia, which will allow her to reminisce memories from previous eleven seasons.

The future episodes of Bones Season 12 will also reveal the series' main villain. According to TVLine, the villain is somehow acquainted to Booth's past and will be present for the upcoming episodes. It is also predicted that Brennan will be emotionally disturbed because of the presence of this villain.

"Bones" frontman Michael Peterson simplified that Cam and Arastoo (Pej Vahdat) will tie the knot eventually, but off-screen. He explained, "We're focusing more on the reception than the wedding. We've had several weddings on the show and we don't like repeating ourselves. So we did this one a bit differently."

Bones Season 12 Episode 2 airs Tuesday, January 10 at 9pm on Fox.

