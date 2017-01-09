Mariah Carey Takes Break From Social Media, Singer Says She Is Humiliated And Hurt

Mariah Carey performs during the New Year's Eve Countdown at Times Square on December 31, 2016 in New York City.(Photo : Getty Images/Eugene Gologursky)

After the recent performance fail incident at Times Square New Year's Eve, singer Mariah Carey has decided to take a break from social media. She announced on Twitter that she is humiliated by the lip-sync mishap and now will stay away from social media for a while.

As per The Guardian, Carey posted a audio clip on Twitter and said that in time she will address the incident in details. She said that she hoped for a great time ahead when she came on stage during her performance on Ney Year.

"It's a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues who chose to capitalise on circumstances beyond our control," Carey said in the audio clip.

She further said that she was "foiled". It became an opportunity to humiliate her and all her fans who just wanted to be a part of the celebration.

She also added that although her feelings are hurt but she thanked her fans for supporting her all along. Carey said that she will sing again for her fans. She then announced that she is going to take a break from social media and concentrate on her personal duties. She stated that she wants some time for herself and her family and also to prepare for her tour in March.

After the infamous event, Carey admitted that she was "mortified" by what happened. As per TMZ, an insider stated that the singer's team believes its event in-charge Dick Clark Productions' fault and the company intentionally sabotaged the performance.

Dick Clark Production sources however denied the accusations. They said it was Carey who did not do a sound check and she changed her story to escape the blame.

During her performance which was being witnessed by millions of people both live and via TV, Carey started experiencing technical difficulties.

Her ear piece and teleprompter malfunctioned which resulted in a pre-recorded song of her continued to play in the background even when the singer was not lip syncing. Also due to the failure of teleprompter the song lyrics which were supposed to appear in front of did not happened.