IBM and Samsung emerges as the most selfish companies in 2016

Patents or copyrights have become a totally new issue in the tech world. Each Tech giant wants to be the one releasing the newest technology out there, though nobody really wants to share their innovation. So what these multibillion Tech companies have being doing, is protecting their new issues through filing for patents.

This way, any new invention that's released by a company stays contained within the said company, at least until they make a killing out of it. Well much controversy still surrounds the patents issues, with the bigger lot arguing that patents tend to inhibit innovation.

All the same, the selfishness in novelty still continues, as Samsung and IBM emerged as the most 'selfish' firms for the entire 2016. These two companies emerged as the firms with the most patents last year (2016). According to GSM Arena IBM was able to record at least 22 patents for every single day in 2016.This means 22 new pieces of innovation that are solely limited to the company, every day. Samsung followed closely with a 15 patents per day record.

Advertisement

Other notable companies in the top 10 list include Google, Qualcomm and Intel. These three were able to file about 8 patents per day. The tail companies in the top 10 list are LG, Sony and Microsoft. Unfortunately, Apple never made it up here this time. It seems they are still adamant to move on from their long standing technology, as IT World pointed out.

Enthusiasts to Apple came out strongly on different forums, including the GSM Arena forum, to support Apple. Their argued that Apple is still the best, patents or no patents. However, tech fanatics who are aware of this scenario, talked in favor of IBM, Microsoft and Samsung. The fact that Apple's Operating System is still stuck to a mechanism that was devised half a decade ago really took a toll on Apple in these forums