Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Say Goodbye To Wrinkles! Studies Found Proteins In Hair Follicles Could Keep Skin Youthful-Looking

By Wenilyn Asuncion (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 10, 2017 11:20 AM EST
Seeking Lost Youth

Seeking Lost Youth

This is, indeed, a groundbreaking discovery not just for science but for the humanity as a whole. Scientists have learned how to sustain a fresh and young look for women who are suffering from wrinkles due to ageing.

Here is the answer to the wrinkle-free skin that has been right off the top of your head all along. With the regeneration of fat cells, say goodbye to your wrinkles!

According to Women’s Weekly, fat cells or adipocytes are normally found in the skin but are lost when scars are formed as a direct result of ageing. The depletion of adipocytes is frequently happening as people grow older.

As such, the gradual degeneration of these cells causes the skin to lose elasticity over time, resulting in fine lines and sagging. It is one of the primary reasons of the permanent wrinkles etched on the faces of aging people.

Laboratory studies, however, showed that the molecule Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMP) found in hair follicles could repair damaged or scarred skin by stimulating the production of fat cells. It is usually found out in healing wounds, myofibroblasts, and then revealed to instruct the scarring cells to transform themselves into adipocytes. Furthermore, BMP are naturally occurring proteins found in the human body.

This is to say that BMP can be exploited as a means to regenerate fat cells and thus, prevent, the occurrence of wrinkles. As per Telegraph Science, lead scientist Professor George Cotsarelis from the University of Pennsylvania said: "Essentially, we can manipulate wound healing so that it leads to skin regeneration rather than scarring."

"Typically, myofibroblasts were thought to be incapable of becoming a different type of cell,” Cotsarelis further said. "But our work shows we have the ability to influence these cells, and that they can be efficiently and stably converted into adipocytes."

The researchers conducted the experiment in both mouse and human scar-forming tissue grown in the laboratory. The professor added that their initial findings can offer much more potential to their research.

"Our findings can potentially move us toward a new strategy to regenerate adipocytes in wrinkled skin, which could lead us to brand new anti-ageing treatments,” he said.

It is really a never-ending desire of anyone to look younger as they grow older and this research could be an opportunity for them to preserve their beauty. The global anti-ageing market already garnered more than £150 billion, and by 2018 it is expected to hit for about £216 billion by 2018.

