‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Latest News, Release Date: New Episodes No Schedule Yet, Won’t Premiere On January 9

No, “Rick and Morty” Season 3 will not be making its premiere on January 9 as many have thought it will be. Co-creator Justin Roiland denied that the much-awaited mature cartoon will be returning to small screens on Monday, January 9 as listed on IMDB.

Even though Latin Post earlier reported that Adult Swim might surprise the fans with bringing new episodes of “Rick and Morty” Season 3 during the holidays, showrunners went to release a sneak peak instead. This teaser trailer sparked speculations will be returning early this year.

Albeit Mr. Poopybutthole’s prophecy that the mess that Rick Sanchez left will be untangled in a year and a half, that would be March 2017, fans were given all reasons to believe that their favorite cartoon will be having its premiere this January. This, however, will not be the case as IMDB have also taken down its January 9 listing.

Furthermore, Roiland posted on Twitter that “Rick and Morty” Season 3 will not be coming back on the expected date. He tweeted: “As far as I know (and I would know) season three does not air Jan 9th.”

As such, fans are left to guess when the show will actually be returning but despite the lack of announcements regarding this matter, the trailer that was released just before New Year allowed fans to get a glimpse of what is coming for the next season. Although Rick ended in the intergalactic prison in the finale of the second season, the trailer showed the mad scientist and his grandson Morty set off into another wild adventure again.

/FILM noted that the animation of the trailer was far from being complete and the sound effect has not been polished yet, but hearing the voices of Rick and Morty is enough to excite the fans. The two got involved in a huge space battle with some “Star Wars” reference.

Although previous reports hinted that three new episodes are already completed, a release date seems to be far off. No need to get anxious, however, as anytime soon, we will be seeing more intergalactic adventures of our favorite duo on “Rick and Morty” Season 3 so stay tuned for more exciting updates!