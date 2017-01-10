WWE Update: CM Punk Might Return After UFC Loss

CM Punk reacts to his loss to Mickey Gall during the UFC 203 event at Quicken Loans Arena on September 10, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo : Getty Images/Rey Del Rio)

With WWE events like Wrestlemania 33 and Hall of Fame approaching, it looks like CM Punk might make an appearance. The rumors of CM Punk returning have been circling for a long time and it seems to be getting to the point that he might actually return for real.

WWE superstars are known for returning eventually, and when they are back they start all over again building a new fan base and the old fans will only get more supportive.

As stated on World Sport News, the UFC flop CM Punk could possibly make a sensational return in 2017, this is because after Mickey Gall battered him in octagon debut.

It turns out that Punk's UFC future is not flying high at the moment because it is caught is a triangle choke. In fact Punk fighting for UFC again has been a question, the UFC president Dana White has said that he needs to talk to Punk to find out how things work for him as per World Breaking News.

The president stated that UFC is not an easy task and it is a dangerous place, precisely it is a tough place to appear for the first couple of fights. Looking at Punk's perspective this was something he wanted and there is no doubt that he has given his best shot.

Punk has also earned himself a good reputation, as for WWE he has still got his fans believing that the superstar might return someday. Many people still want to watch Punk in that WWE ring. But nothing is known for sure if he will really be returning in 2017.

Other rumors on social media are that Punk might take a year's break and if he is planning to return to WWE he will come back with a bang in 2018. Considering the hard work and dedication over the past years he might possibly need a year's rest.