Wednesday, January 11, 2017 | Updated at 5:19 AM ET

BAFTA 2017: 'La La Land' Bags 11 Nominations, Will Compete Againsts 'I,Daniel Blake', 'Arrival', 'Moonlight', 'Manchester By The Sea'

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 10, 2017 07:31 PM EST
The British Academy Film Awards nominations are here and it looks like "La La Land" is again on top. Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone starrer romantic musical comedy-drama film bagged 11 nominations, the highest this year.

According to BBC, "La La Land" nominations include Best Film, Best Director, Original Screenplay, Leading Actor, Leading Actress, and six other categories.

After their success story in recent Golden Globes, where the movie won in all categories it was nominated, everyone has high hopes for BAFTA. In the best film category, "La La Land" will go head to head with British-French drama I, Daniel Blake, alongside American coming-of-age story Moonlight, sci-fi movie Arrival and drama film Manchester By The Sea.

Following the Hollywood musical, philosophical sci-fi film Arrival and Tom Ford's dark drama Nocturnal Animals tied nine nominations each. Whereas Manchester by the Sea bagged six nominations.

As per Telegraph, Emily Blunt(The Girl on the Train), Meryl Streep for the film Florence Foster Jenkins, Amy Adams (Arrival), Emma Stone (La La Land), and Natalie Portman (Jackie) will compete in the category of Leading Actress.

Meryl Streep recently donned headlines in Golden Globes for criticizing President elect Donald Trump. In return Trump claimed that the legendary actress is "overrated".

The three-time Oscar-winner and two-time BAFTA winner Meryl Streep finally tied with another iconic actress Dame Judi Dench, for the record of most BAFTA film nominations.

Moreover, Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge), Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic), Jake Gyllenhaal (Nocturnal Animals), Ryan Gosling (La La Land), and Casey Affleck (Manchester By The Sea) will go head to head for the award of Leading Actor.

Under the category of Supporting Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals), Dev Patel (Lion), Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins), Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water) and Mahershala Ali (Moonlight) have been nominated.

Hayley Squires  (I, Daniel Blake), Michelle Williams( Manchester by the Sea), Naomie Harris (Moonlight) Nicole Kidman (Lion) and Viola Davis (Fences) have been nominated for Best Supporting Actress category.

The 70th British Academy Film Awards, or the BAFTAs, will be held on 12 February 2017.

 

 

 

