Stars of 'Flip or Flop' Tarek And Christina El Moussa Will Continue The Show's 7th Season Amidst Their Divorce

Reality TV show stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa and real-life couple are counting their days in marriage as the real estate agents have already decided to divorce. But their show 'Flip or Flop' will still continue for another 7 to 8 months as the estranged couple wants to make a 'normalcy' for their kids and for their career. 'Flip or Flop' is a reality TV show which features real estate agents / married couple Tarek and Christina El Moussa; the show first aired in April 2013.

According to reports from Comicbook, the seven-year marriage of the estranged couple has already ended but being parents to Taylor 6, and Brayden 1 has been their priority. Tarek and Christina El Moussa have opted to maintain normalcy and civility in everything they do, from continuing the show and by being cooperative in all divorce proceedings. Tarek El Moussa has also requested for spousal support from Christina El Moussa without any prohibiting the other to ask in return.

The unfortunate ending of their marriage happened after they announced their separation following a domestic argument has caused police to go to their home in Southern California. Although they claimed that there were no damages caused by the squabble and that there were no charges filed against them. Based on reports from PEOPLE, Tarek and Christina El Moussa has been living separately since then and are already both into dating other people.

The reality stars are now undergoing counseling and have separated in order to reflect on the future outcome of their marriage. Despite all these challenges, Tarek and Christina El Moussa prioritizes their children and wants what's best for them, making all their agreements amicable to each other.