Microsoft Pushing Xbox One In Japan With Minecraft Xbox One S Bundle

Microsoft grant a favor to Japanese players as it launched Xbox One together with Minecraft Xbox One S Bundle. The giant technology company announced the news in a press conference held in the country of the rising sun.

The bundle has an Xbox One S with a 500 gigabyte memory. A download voucher which helps the player install the Windows 10 version of the game. This costs 29,980 Japanese yen with tax. This also includes Favorite Pack and Builder's pack, like that of the western bundle, which comes with seven and six DLC that can surely assist the gamers on how to start.

This is good news to the Japanese gamers since Minecraft is a popular game played with consoles and other game platforms. That is why introducing this to the Japanese market is a good strategy made by Microsoft which of course, increase the sales in the said country. The article posted in Dual Shocker states that the game has sold over 257, 654 copies in Wii U and 1,042, 463 copies in PS Vita. Indeed a great number to prove how famous the game is!

Advertisement

In February 1, the Media Create charts would release how this console performs over the market. According to the report of Dual Shockers, 71, 159 units were already sold in Japan.

Since the developer of the game Minecraft, Mojang, is owned by Microsoft, putting the game in Xbox One S and coming up with this bundle is what everybody expects; though, this might lead to some changes in the move of the console.

This news was announced last November 2016.According to Game Transfers, Japanese gamer, Hideo Kojima who was entitled as father of Metal Gear, even received the same bundle as a gift from Microsoft. Lucky guy!

This Xbox One S with Minecraft bundle should be owned, not only by Japanese but also for those who loves enjoyment and adventure.