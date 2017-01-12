U2 Album 'Songs Of Experience' Release Delayed Owing To Trump's Political Victory

The well-known rock band U2 was gearing up to release their fourteenth album, but took a pause after Donald Trump's unsuspected victory in the 2016 election.

According to Bono, The Edge and the rest of the U2, the Songs of Experience can't be released now keeping in view the political situation. The song was planned and written in early 2016, before Donald Trump took over and the political stance was not in limbo. According to The Edge, the world scenario has been meaningfully distorted since the last elections, which is why the much-anticipated album is currently on hold.

The U2 guitarist shared his views on the release of the band's new album in a recent Rolling Stone interview. He said that the unpredictable Donald Trump victory was eventually a bitter pill to swallow, which forced the band to extend the delay of Songs of Experience.

Advertisement

The legendary music band U2 is in fact on the verge to render a strong impact via their music production. Since November, according to the musicians, the global settings and circumstances have been fluctuating, which is why they are thinking to "reconsider".

According to The Edge, the U2 is seeking for "breathing space" in order to make sure that their art is used for a versatile purpose, especially in this new post-Trump era.

"We just went, 'Hold on a second - we've got to give ourselves a moment to think about this record and about how it relates to what's going on in the world."

The past experiences of U2 with the current president show a bit of a mess. Previously, Bono has a virtual argument with Trump about the future of America, reports Billboard.

Despite that, U2 is not slowing down its pace. As for now, they are about to set foot on their 30th anniversary tour for The Joshua Tree. It is also rumored that U2 is planning to write more songs considering the delay of Songs of Experience, as the front men for themselves are not really feeling the song post Trump victory and maintains that it might not reflect "what they wanted to say".

Amidst the changing political chaos, the U2, musicians as well as the other prodigies are contemplating their adaptation in post Trump's victory world.

It is now totally up to U2 to release their much-anticipated album Songs of Experience. Whether or not it will be released soon or after much "alteration", fans would have to wait for the new release date.