Going Glam! Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn Gleans Limelight At The Golden Globe Awards Red Carpet

Living in the age of spoiler paranoia, the internet is going berserk over the most celebrated star-spangled event and seems to be jam-packed with Golden Globes Awards that are gradually taking over by the paparazzi. And what a perfect moment to pose romance as Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn takes over the stage.

Wrapping up the Sunday night in style, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn proved that they are one of the loved-up couples. Draped in love and in each other's arms, the night of the Golden Globe Awards was an impeccable moment for the high-spirited duo to express their romance, maintains Pop Sugar.

Goldie Hawn hit the red carpet with Kurt and struck a post with her favorite. Their steamy displays definitely were a head turner as they grabbed the attention of the paparazzi while posing with each other getting tactile with each other.

Goldie Hawn also shared her getting ready photo on Instagram. She captioned "Super pumped for the Golden Globes"

The actress also presented during the show and dazzled the observers with her stunning looks and cheesy romance with partner Kurt Russell.

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are one of a kind couple. They began saying in 1983 and have four children together. Although they haven't got married, their approach is entirely different, hence, making them a controversial couple. They have set a perfect example of how love should be endorsed within a family.

When asked, Goldie said "The question is, 'Why (get married)?' It's not, 'Why not?' We love each other. We fight the way people are supposed to fight. We love our lives together."

The Guardian of the Galaxy prodigy Kurt Russell is labelled as one of the marvelous performers in the industry. While his personal association with Goldie Hawn is charming, the duo was a head-turner as they were dressed to kill at the Golden Globe Awards this Sunday.