Brad Pitt Pulls A Jennifer Aniston On Angelina Jolie; 'Allied' Actor Focuses On Losing Weight

Brad Pitt had a rough 2016. With divorce and still ongoing custody battle many noticed how physically exhausted he seemed during the last few weeks.

However, during the Golden Globes fans sighed with relief as the "Allied" actor seemed trimmer and fitter as he announced the best picture nominee. Following his messy divorce from Angelina Jolie, this has been Brad's first major event and public appearance.

"He lost a bunch of weight," Us Weekly quoted an insider saying. "He's focusing on himself again, watching what he eats and has a chef making him healthy meals."

The source further added that the actor is now focusing on his health and is exercising. Brad has been reportedly taking part in hiking and walking and is spending lots of time outside. Moreover, he has also be doing weight training and following the mantra of clean living and eating right.

Recently, Brad has also spent some time with his six children on Christmas and after they returned from Colorado trip. The children had a great time with their father.

The ex-couple recently took a major step forward by hiring a private judge to oversee their case and resolve the remaining issues. Sources have revealed to Hollywood Life that Brad did the same thing when he and Jennifer Aniston filed for divorce.

Divorce lawyer and legal expert Kelly Chang Rickert tells Hollywood Life that private Judges are quite expensive but the advantage is that the procedures are being done quicker than a public judge and also the details are kept under wraps and away from the media or public.

Previously, Brad Pitt's team has criticized Angie for divulging every tidbits of the divorce procedure to the media. Brad Pitt stated that such behavior can harm the children's privacy.

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie has rented a second luxury home in Malibu. The new rental, clocking $35,000 per month, has six bedrooms, pool, tennis court, guest house and a private beach.

The kids, who live with Angelina until the custody battle resolves, are living back and forth the two houses in Malibu.