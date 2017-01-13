Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

HTC Plans To Launch New Smartphones Along With HTC 11 Equipped With Qualcomm's Upcoming Snapdragon 835 chipset This Year

Jan 13, 2017
Everything you need to know about the HTC 11

Everything you need to know about the HTC 11

Seems like 2016 was not a productive year for the technological giant HTC. Last year did not prove to be a lucky year for HTC as countless smartphones were made available to the public last year, which ultimately was not an effective policy. However, HTC is planning to modify its policy and has decided to release a few smartphones in 2017.

According to Engadget, the President of Smartphone and Connected Devices Business, Chialin Chang has confirmed that the company is planning to launch only six to seven smartphones this year. The number is lowered and the sales will eventually be diminished keeping in view the accumulated sales of smartphones in the year 2016.

This news poured in when HTC announced that it will soon be launching the U Ultra and U Play models, which are based with Android Nougat technology. These devices are said to be made with aluminum and glass. These two new models are thus a part of the six to seven smartphones HTC is planning to launch soon.

U Ultra and U Play have already been announced. It means that by the end of the year 2017, HTC users will come across only four to five new handsets.

Highlighting the upcoming HTC 11, which is the successor of last year's HTC 10, Chang said that it will be released with a different name.

The answers were unclear, but Chang did point out that a new flagship handset device is currently in the works and might be available for 2017.

Chang also emphasized that HTC will also be launching desire brands for those looking to buy affordable smartphones, but with all the amenities a luxurious device could afford such as Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 835 chipset..

As for now, no further details has been dished out. Technological enthusiasts will get to know more about the approaching devices at the MWC 2017 happening in February.

 

 

