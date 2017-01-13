The New Huawei P8 Lite (2017) Looks Like The Honor 8

All the news are surrounding by the new HTC U play and HTC U Ultra, Huawei quietly decided to release a new phone of its own. The Huawei P8 Lite 2017 is the successor to the device with the same name that was released back in 2015. What so ever the device is not featuring the same model and design that was found in its predecessor, instead they have opted to go for an all new look that reminiscent of the Honor 8 which was launched last year in 2016.

According to Gadgets the company's new flagship features a 5.2 inches Full-HD display with a 78.3 percent screen to body ratio. The screen is occuping such a huge chunk of space on the front looks fantastic as does the rest of the device.

It's also very thick just 6.4mm so it retains the sleekness of last year's P7. The power and the volume buttons are place on the top right side of the device along with the SIM tray. The P8 is a dual-SIM smartphone although the second SIM slot doubles up as the storage expansion slot. Moreover the Internal storage is only 16 GB so users can likely find themselves needing to add a microSD card and forgo the dual- SIM functionality as a result.

As per Phandroid the Huawei P8 will runs on Android 5.0 with the company's Emotion UI layered on top. Unlike a lot of user interfaces from other Chinese brands. This looks a bit cluttered, but with a bit of organising, users can make it neat and orderly. It's zippy to use and beautiful to look at, with an understated elegance. The screen itself is also brilliantly sharp and detailed.

The specs for the device improve upon the P9 Lite that was also launched in 2016 by including Huawei's newest processor, the Kirin 655. The device also includes 3GB of RAM and 16GB of storage which is expandable if 16GB isn't enough for the users