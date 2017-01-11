LeEco Liveman C1 4K Action Camera Launched In China

Heading the Xiaomi way China based LeEco has added a new product to its portfolio. The company has launched its first action camera with a 4K resolution recording capability. Dubbed Liveman C1 the action camera is capable of recording 30 frame per second in 4K. Right now it will be available in China till the end of January.

According to Gadgets the Liveman C1 camera weighs only 67 grams and has been launched in China by the company. The action camera will come up with a 16 megapixel sensor and a 140 degree of wide angle lens, and also G-sensor to support automatic video recording in case of any movement is noticed. LeEco's new action camera comes along with a waterproofing case which allows for shooting videos upto 40 meters under the water.

As per BGR Liveman C1 camera will be equipped with a 1.8-inches TFT display. The camera features a 1050mAh battery which will give a good battery life to shoot. There will be a red square button for recording videos and the buttons for Wi-Fi and other functions are located on the side along with the microSD card slot and Micro-HDMI.

In the box LeEco is offering a submersible waterproof case for shooting underwater, and two self-adhesive mounts, extenction and a single mount and a USB cable for transferring data and charging the camera.

The market of action camera is increasing incredibly and getting crowded with manufacturers, who intend to diversify their product portfolio, and also giving affordable alternatives to industry leader GoPro because everyone knows that GoPro price are bit high and everyone can't afford it.

The Liveman C1 is expected to go on sale before Chinese New Year which is 28 January. We haven't got a confirmation on the pricing but it should be closer to what Xiaomi is offering and less than the GoPro lineup.