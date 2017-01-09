This Is The First Action Camera With FLIR Thermal Imaging Built Right In

It's getting pretty hard to experiment and innovation with new actions cameras these days. Most of these cameras are already equipped with heavy features what any user could be asking. The best possible way to upgrade the cameras are by improving the quality, better picture, better dynamic range, better audio and best battery life.

According to Gizmodo the folks at FLIR, though, have very different ideas. Instead of dropping tens of dollars on Hollywood calibre drone they have invented their own action camera that can also capture Predator-like thermal imagery from the skies. So, instead of designing a thermal imaging accessory FLIR took a risk of making their own action camera which features thermal imaging.

As per Diyphotography the FLIR Due action camera includes both a Lepton thermal imaging sensors with a 160x120 resolution and a traditional video camera right alongside, it is limited with the resolution of 1080p or 2 megapixel. This camera is designed for the drones rather for the extreme activities were it can get wet too. So if the GoPro is recording gorgeous in 2K or 4K user still wants to keep that action camera in there tool kit.

FLIR Duo action camera can record both standard video stream to micro SD card and a thermal-enhanced stream using the company's MSX overlay technology which makes it easier to discern what exactly what user looking at instead of giving multi coloured blobs to stare at.

FLIR Duo action cameras are equipped with many interesting modes like picture in picture option which makes it easier for the pilot of the drone without distracted by the thermal images being captured.

Two versions of the FLIR Duo will be available in the US starting today, including a USD1000 (USD1384) base model, and the USD1300 (USD1799) Duo R designed for professionals doing aerial inspection work who also require the ability to take accurate temperature measurements from afar, without putting people at risk. Australian pricing and availability have yet to be announced, for more updates on gadgets please visit Latinpost.com