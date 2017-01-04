Lenovo Y720 And Y520 Laptops: Legion Gaming PCs Brand Launched

It looks like Lenovo's toe-dip in the gaming laptop market has been successful enough to make the company's gaming aspirations more permanent. Lenovo has Announced at CES about the gaming laptops, gaming laptops have been spun off to a "Legion" sub brand which is definitely more fitting than the "IdeaPad" designation of the 2016 models.

According to Ubergizmo the company says that it created these gaming notebooks after talking to thousands of gamers and understanding and anticipating their needs, so that they can make a laptop which is very much gamerfriendly and convinent to play. The new laptops can be configured with up to the latest 7th generation Corei7 processors from Intel and the latest NVIDIA graphics card, these laptops will be shipped with 16GB DDR4 memory and Thunderbolt onboard as well.

Lenovo Legion Y720 the new flagship laptop will come with a UHD 3840x2160 pixel resolution IPS anti-glare display which will give a different level of gaming experience to players, and also can be configured with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card for experiencing VR. It's also claimed to be the first Dolby Atmos Windows-powered PC in the world

As per The Verge Lenovo Legion Y720 will be available with an optional RBG keyboard so that it will be easier for the gamer to play in dim lights, which is the top most preference of gamers, they keyboard will light up in three different bright colors. The flagship laptop comes with an option of an integrated Xbox One Wireless receiver which can provide support for up to four controllers simultaneously.

Lenovo's best attraction might be the price of its new laptops. The Y520 starts from USD 899.99 in February, and the Y720 will be available for USD 1,399.99 and upwards from April. Neither seems like it'll be a leader in its class, which is rather a shame for the debut of a new brand.