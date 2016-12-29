Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Sony Xperia X, Xperia X Compact Now Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 29, 2016 02:14 PM EST
Less than a couple of weeks after getting Nougat, the Sony Xperia X and and X compact have started receiving another update that bumps the version to 34.2.A.0.273. Although the official change-log is not yet available, the update is said to be a minor update just to fix one bug which as occurring after the update.

According to gsmarena it is expected that the OTA roll out may take some time to hit the owners devices and also will be delay to reach some of the devices. Meanwhile if the owner wants to check the update manually they need to head to the setting menu on their devices, and then select the About Phone then System Update. 

Sony is now expanding the rollout to more devices, Xperia X, Xperia X Dual, and Xperia X Compact getting the Android 7.0 Nougat update. The update is rolling out in a phased manner in some select regions, while the rollout is expected to widen in the coming days.

As per GadGets Song has officially announced on their Twitter handle that Xperia X and X Compact will start receiving the Andriod 7.0 Nougat update in a phased manner and users can watch out for the update notification on their Xperia X devices because anytime update can hit their device.

Separately Blog had reported that this update was rolling out OTA (On-The-Air) a few days prior to this. The report cites users to claim that the Xperia X, Xperia X Dual, and Xperia Compact are receiving the Android 7.0 Nougat update that will take the build number to version 34.2.A.0.266 on the respective handsets.

Users across the globe are reporting that the update are rolling out in Australia, India, Latin America, Middle East, Russia, Turkey, Thailand and Vietnam as of now. The Android 7.0 Nougat update for Xperia X handsets is 1276.7MB around more than 1GB in size. With the update, the Android security patch level will also get updated to December 2016.

And oh, don't forget to update us on what you feel the update has addressed as soon as you get yours too.

