Jaybird X3 Review: Best in Class Wireless Earbuds at a Friendly Price

By Bisakha Das Chowdhury (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 27, 2016 10:30 AM EST
Accesories For Apple Devices Product Shoot

Accesories For Apple Devices Product Shoot(Photo : Gavin Roberts/ Getty Images)

Now the company has pushed their limits to an another level into a wireless future generation due to sudden demand of wireless headphones. Users had enjoyed the Freedom earbuds from this years launch, infact the preference level has increased as compare to over-ear . Earbuds are good and comfortable enough to use.

According to androidpolice wireless headphones are more important then ever as phones start ditching the venerable 3.5mm headphone jack. Jaybird has been on the scene for a few years, making some of the most highly regarded wireless earbuds you can get. The Jaybird X2 are particularly popular, and have been coming down in price a lot.

Moreover everyone was expectating a successor to the X2 and now Jaybird have announced their new pairs of headphone Jaybird X3. The design has been refined and got new cool software features, the sound is nicer and the launch price is more competitive.

As per DigitalTrends Jaybird managed to trim a little fat on the X3's overall form factor, allowing for a great fit that doesn't strain the ear canal. The inclusion of all those tips and ear fins would be less impactful if the body of each earpiece wan't slimmed down to start.

The three button remote has more than three functions by utilizing a series of short and long presses. The middle button is play/pause, but you can also press it to accept a call. A long-press declines a call, and a double press redials. The volume up and down buttons can also skip tracks with a long-press. The buttons are easy to press and have good tactility.

The Jaybird X3 earbuds retail for $130, which is a really solid launch price-they've even been on sale. The Freedom earbuds started at $200, which made them very hard to recommend, especially considering the fit issues. The X2s are getting harder to find now, and the price isn't even that much lower than the X3s.

