Saturday, December 24, 2016

Xiaomi releases blue and black Redmi Note 4

By Bisakha Das Chowdhury
First Posted: Dec 23, 2016
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4(Photo : Xaume Olleros/Getty Images)

With the end of this year every tech company is planning someting good to surprise their fans and users, Xiaomi is also planning something good for their users. Xiaomi Redimi Note 4 was launched back in August this year, initally the Redini Note 4 smartphones was available on Gold, Silver and Grey colour variants but now Xioami has announced two more new colour variants in the series which will be Blue and Black.

The new Xiaomi Redimi Note 4 colour variants has been only made available for the models with 3GB of RAM with 32GB of internal storage memory and 3GB of RAM with 64Gb of internal storage of memory. However the company has maintained the price tag on both Xiaomi Redimi Note 4 variants at CNY 999 and CNY 1,199 respectively.

According to GadGets Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will come up with a 5.5 inches full HD 1080x1920 pixel with 2.5D curved glass display with a pixel of 401ppi. The smartphone is powered by deca-core Media Tek Helio X20 SoC coupled with Mali-T880 MP4 GPU. The Xioami smartphone will come with support for expandable storage via microSD card upto 128GB

As far as camera concern the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will come with a 13 megapixel rear camera with Phase detection autofocus and f/2.0 aperture. The Redemi 4 features a 5 megapixel front shooter camera which can click 85 degree wide angle shots as company claims.

As per GsmArena the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will supports a hybrid dual SIM slot which means users have a choise ro go with a combination of dual SIM cards or one Micro SD and one Micro SIM. Asusuall the fingerpring scanner is located on the back panel right below the rear camera, which will give good access to unlock the device rather than pushing on the home button like Apple.

Xiaomi is reportedly looking at starting the year 2017 by launching the Redmi Note 4 in the Indian market. Xiaomi has also announced that, for the first time, it will also be making its presence felt at the tech-conference, CES 2017 held in Las Vegas.

 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

