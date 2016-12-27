Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Meizu M5S with octa-core CPU and 4GB RAM clears TENAA and 3C

By Bisakha Das Chowdhury (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 27, 2016 11:43 AM EST
(Photo : Ryan Pyle/ Getty Images)

A new Meizu smartphone has gone through TENNA and China Compulsory Certification 3C. Two listing have been spotted with the model no M612Q and M612M. Both the smartphones have similar specifications and it is being called that the device is Meizu M5S.

As per RayArena's report Meizu M5S is likely to be featured with a 5.2 inches IPS HD Display with a resolution of 1280x720 pixels which will provide a beautiful picture quality and a new experience of display quality. 

According to WizProf this new device willbe powered by 1.3 GHz octa-core processor along with three RAM variants which will be 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB. It's expected that the device will flagship with a MediaTek MT6750 processor, as far as internal storage concern the smartphone will come with three variants that will 16GB,  32GB, and 64GB also it can be expanded up to 128 GB via external micro SD card. This upcoming device will run on Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS with Flyme 5.2 on the top.

While coming to the camera quality, which is the first preference of any buyer. The Meizu M5S will be equipped with a 13 megapixel rear camera with LED flash light which enables the user to take good quality images and video in low ligh. For selfie lover there will be a 5 megapixel. 

Moreover, the device will have Dual SIM support with 4G VoLTE and offers the user to use both the SIMs together with microSD card, not like Mi and other branded smartphones. Under the hood it will be having a strong battery of 2930mAh, which is not so good for hardcore users but still will make it up for 7 to 8 hours for a average users. Surprisingly the device come with a Fingerprint sensor which will be situated on the Home button unlike Apple and One+1. Meizu M5S weighs 138 grams and measures 148.2×72.53×8.4 mm.

Meizu M5S is expected to launch at CES 2017. The device comes in Silver, Grey, Gold and Rose Gold colors. 

