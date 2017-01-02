OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Now Receiving Android 7.0 With OxygenOS 4.0 Update

Back in November OnePlus has announced that it will roll out the Nougat update for One Plus 3 and One Plus 3T users before the year ends. Meeting the deadline by a thin margin, CEO of One Plus Carl Pei on Saturday announced the stable release of Oxygen OS4.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat roll out to users.

According to Gadgets the Android 7.0 Nougat based Oxygen OS 4.0 update is being pushed out over the air and will reach all the user over the glob in upcoming days, basically company is calling it an incremental roll-out. Stating that this will roll out in batches and only few random users will receive the update on the first day. Meanwhile other users will receive the update after few days.

However the update is not based on the latest Android Nougat 7.1.1. The changelog includes better shelf customization with new notification and settings with a better inter face, and multi window view also. This update will also allows the user to reply directly on the notification and also have custom DPI support and the ability to choose status bar icons. This update also makes Quick Launch available to third-party apps.

As per Firstpost company also launched the Open Beta program for OnePlus 3T users while launching the first beta for user to test drive. The update on OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T is now running on the same software, and will also bring simultaneous updates for both the devices in the future as well.

If user are wishing to try the latest Android update 7.0 Nougat on their OnePlus 3 and 3T, they dont have to wait so much for the on the air update to arrive, they can also do it manually, all they need to do is to download the Beta 1 updat and side-load it on their devices. However this will put them on the bet arelease cycle for future OTA update. With respect to OTA updates, its recommended to update the device with a strong Wi-Fi connection and good battery.