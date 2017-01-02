Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, January 03, 2017 | Updated at 11:59 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Now Receiving Android 7.0 With OxygenOS 4.0 Update

By Bisakha Das Chowdhury (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 02, 2017 05:46 AM EST
OnePlus 2 Smartphone Product Shoot

OnePlus 2 Smartphone Product Shoot(Photo : Jonny Gawler/T3 Magazine via Getty Images)

Back in November OnePlus has announced that it will roll out the Nougat update for One Plus 3 and One Plus 3T users before the year ends. Meeting the deadline by a thin margin, CEO of One Plus Carl Pei on Saturday announced the stable release of Oxygen OS4.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat roll out to users.

According to Gadgets the Android 7.0 Nougat based Oxygen OS 4.0 update is being pushed out over the air and will reach all the user over the glob in upcoming days, basically company is calling it an incremental roll-out. Stating that this will roll out in batches and only few random users will receive the update on the first day. Meanwhile other users will receive the update after few days.

However the update is not based on the latest Android Nougat 7.1.1. The changelog includes better shelf customization with new notification and settings with a better inter face, and multi window view also. This update will also allows the user to reply directly on the notification and also have custom DPI support and the ability to choose status bar icons. This update also makes Quick Launch available to third-party apps.

As per Firstpost company also launched the Open Beta program for OnePlus 3T users while launching the first beta for user to test drive. The update on OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T is now running on the same software, and will also bring simultaneous updates for both the devices in the future as well.

If user are wishing to try the latest Android update 7.0 Nougat on their OnePlus 3 and 3T, they dont have to wait so much for the on the air update to arrive, they can also do it manually, all they need to do is to download the Beta 1 updat and side-load it on their devices. However this will put them on the bet arelease cycle for future OTA update. With respect to OTA updates, its recommended to update the device with a strong Wi-Fi connection and good battery.

SEE ALSO

Sony Xperia X, Xperia X Compact Now Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update

No More Wait For Nexus 6 For Nougat

OverClocker Pushes Intel Core I7-7700K Past 7GHz Aided By Liquid Nitrogen

Consumer Reports Stands by MacBook Pro 2016 Battery Test Findings: Refuses Retest

A 60 fps, 4K action camera could be coming in 2017 from Yi Technology

TagsOnePlus One, oneplus 2, OnePlus X, OnePlus 3, OnePlus 4, oneplus two, oneplus invite system, OnePlus 4 specifications, OnePlus OnePlus, OnePlusOne, Diversity in Tech, Latinos in Technology, Latino Tech Trends, tech news, Latinos and Technology, techtech, Wearable tech, Diversity in Technology, technology, Latin American Tech, techtechtech, tech, techtechtechtech, v, vv, vvv3, OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Now Receiving Android 7.0 With OxygenOS 4.0 Update, OnePlus has surprised everyone as it announced the rollout of the Official Android Nougat 7.0 based OxygenOS for OnePlus 3 and 3T users before the end of 2016. The company announced the rollout on OnePlus Forums around 2 PM IST on 31 December 2016.

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Bleach manga live action Bleach manga news

Los Angeles Clippers v Brooklyn Nets

NBA 2017 Updates: Trade Deadline Move For 5 NBA Teams

As the calendar flips to 2017, NBA Teams are preparing for the trade deadline on February. These 5 teams will benefit from the upcoming trade.
Minnesota Timberwolves v Oklahoma City Thunder

Thunder Assigns Cameron Payne To D-League
Philadelphia 76ers v Miami Heat

Heat Confirms Erik Spoelstra Contract Extension During Offseason
Stephen Curry & Kevin Durant

How Warriors Learn Lesson From LeBron James
Ronda Rousey vs Amanda Nunes UFC 207 Weigh In

Preview: UFC 207 'Nunes vs. Rousey'
Conor McGregor of Ireland celebrates his KO victory over Eddie Alvarez of the United States in their lightweight championship bout during the UFC 205 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12,2016

Two Men Imitating Conor McGregor Gets The Holiday Surprise Of Their Lives
Real Madrid v Kashima Antlers- FIFA Club World Cup Final

Cristiano Ronaldo rejected £100m salary, reports

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics