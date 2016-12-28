Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

OverClocker Pushes Intel Core I7-7700K Past 7GHz Aided By Liquid Nitrogen

Latest Electronics Products Are Displayed At Ceatech Japan

Latest Electronics Products Are Displayed At Ceatech Japan(Photo : Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images)

Excited customer still need to wait a little while to get their hands in Intel's latest COre i7 chips, a few sampls of the desktop i7-770K have been sent out to overclocking professionals over the past few weeks. Using the sample chip one professional overclocker has managed to push the i7-7700K past the 7GHz threshold, and while the overclock was repotedly bench stable, it's not exactly for the faint of the heart.

According to DigitalTrends, professional overclocker Allen Splave Golibersuch pushed the i7-7700K past 7GHz by disabling some key features like hyperthreading and two out of the i7's four cores, cranking the clock multiplier to 69x, and pushing the Vcore voltage to 2.00V. For anyone unfamiliar with overclocking, it means the kind of settings made to use without some serious aftermarket colling and motherboard designed for overclocking.

It was noted that the 7022.96 MHz clock was relatively stable. It wasn't the kind of clock which any one wants to use everyday, but for the purpose of pushing a chip as far as it can go, the overclocked Intel Core i7-7700K performed admirably beautiful.

As per SmartShopping, using an ASRock Z170 OC Formula motherboard, and liquid nitrogen cooling, the 7GHz Core i7 was able to crunch wPrime's 32M benchmark in just 2.953 seconds- that's a benchmark that forces the processor to calculate the square root of 32 million numbers. Normally standard desktops are capable of calculating square root of 32 million in under 10 seconds.

Meanwhile other overclocking enthusiasts may have been underwhelmed by the overall performance of the Intel Corei7-7700K, in particular the incremental gains over Intel's previous sixth-generation chips, it seems like intel's latest i7 chips might inspire more customers to try their hand at overclocking. Moreover it's still not declared the official release of the latest i7, so customer needs to wait for the launch.

