Saturday, December 31, 2016 | Updated at 1:53 PM ET

No More Wait For Nexus 6 For Nougat

By Bisakha Das Chowdhury (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 30, 2016 02:24 AM EST
(Photo : Getty Images/JEWEL SAMAD)

Late but not too, though the rest of the supported Nexus and Pixel phones from Google have already received the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update, Nexus 6 was still waiting for the similar treatment. However the greatest search giant has now shared its update rollout plans for the smartphone, saying it will start rolling out the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update for Nexus 6 devices in early January, finally Nexus 6 owners can take a deep breath and be excited for their new year gift from Google.

According to Gadgets, the reason behind the delay of rolling out the update for Nexus 6 smartphones has been finally revealed, the company said that a last minute bug specific was troubling the developers and that was the root cause of the delay in rollout.

As per a report by Android Police. In its statement to Android Police, Google said: "Unfortunately, we found a last minute bug that was specific to the Nexus 6, which has caused the delay of the 7.1.1 OTA roll-out. We've since fixed the issue and will be rolling out an update in early January."

The company has now resolved the issue and would be rolling out an over-the-air update for the new Android version early next month, although there are no such commitment on the details of the date of the rollout. Owners have to looking forward for update on the Nexus 6 daily it can arrive any time.

Some reports also suggest that the Android 7.1.1 is a significant update for Nexus devices and includes all the major new features. They have night light improved performance for touch or display, seamless A/B system updates, daydream VR mode and manual storage manager.

Some of the developer features are app shortcuts, circular app icons support, keyboard image insertion, fingerprint sensor gestures to open/close notification shade, manual storage manager for apps, improved VR thread scheduling, enhanced wallpaper metadata, multi-endpoint call and support for various MNO requirements.

As Nexus 6 is an ageing device, it might also be the last major update that the smartphone receives from Google before the search giant announces support discontinuation for the device.

