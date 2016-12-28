Why HTC's Top-Ranked Virtual Reality Gear Will Lose Market Share In 2017

Virtual reality was supposed to revitalize HTC aftera decline in its staple business smartphone, already HTC was loosing there business in smartphone martket because user are mostly prefering new brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus and Huawei. The Taiwanese high tech developer's VIVE-branded hand and headgear led the new fast groeing virtual reality harware market much in 2016, giving a new experience of gaming to gamers, the controls to shoot at people or drive to the bottom of an ocean as if it were all really happening.

According to Forbes Sony's virtual reality gear and Ocilus Rift sets are expected to surpass VIVE in 2017. Meanwhile HTC is having lot of trouble to bring AMOLED headset display panels as competition grows as per industry analysts.

HTC's headgear took a market lead of about 61.4% from April through November this year, according to this Steam hardware survey. But the survey shows Oculus headgear edging.

Advertisement

As per Tech Investor News,HTC would have particular trouble sourcing the panels because only Samsung is the one who supplies panels to them. Oculus which sometimes partners with Samsung on virtual reality gear, would get higher priority for order. Sony will offer AMOLED's supplier a more stable stream of orders and its also work some time with Samsung.

"The AMOLED panel shortage will make it so HTC can't raise its shipments," Tsai says. "The market share will decrease not because the demand issue, but because of supply problems."

Meanwhile Apple is also expecting more orders for curved AMOLED iPhone display, there are more speculation about the curved AMOLED screens on iPhone 8.

According to sources HTC will ship around Six Lakh units in 2017, lapped by Sony in first place at 2.5 million, Oculus at 1.2 million and other brands with 8 lakh. Less than year ago, analysts said at the time, the company around for nearly two decades was eyeing virtual reality gaming tools as a new growth area after its smartphone segment had shrunk in world market share from 10.7% in 2011 to well below half that today.

To compete in the market HTC needs to lower their price, if HTC wants to expand their shipment volume, it would have to launch some more price friendly VR head mounted display in the upcoming years. If HTC will launch a new head mounted display with a cheaper price then it will play as a key growth factor for the company.