Dell Is Making Convertible 13-inch XPS Laptop Competeting Microsoft

Working in the direction of upgrading and make it move attractive its iconic Dell XPS 13-inch lineup, the company is now moving past its conventional design elements. Dell is planning to follow pursuit to market leaders and make its own laptops two in one convertibles while keeping the minimal bezels, portability and speed of the device.

Its a good news for the Dell lovers that Dell is joining the league of Lenovo Yoga and HP Spectre laptops with this upcoming release which has been spotted on the company's website. Dell has spoiled the surprise for this release, which is expected to happen at CES's 17 this week with a product page for the same.

According to TheTechPortal the product page comes with an image of the XPS 13 convertible laptop, it still doesn't shed much light on the internal specifications. However, it can be easily noticed that the Dell decided to retain most of the design aesthetics of its latest XPS 13 laptop which includes its edge to edge display called infinity Edge. It is also exported to port over the current internals like Intel's Kaby Lake processors and other storage plus connectivity options.

As per Theverge Microsoft is encouraging Windows 10 hardware to built touchscreen laptops, which includes the bio-metric authentication features, to add some good experience for users. The point is what Dell will do to compete in the market with those extra ordinary featured laptops. Moreover, Dell has decided to pack it laptop with an IR camera or a fingerprint sensor into their new XPS 13 inches convertible. Both of these technologies can easily complement Windows.It would also be important to see if the company decides to bring about a change in ports - removing traditional USB 2.0 in favor of USB Type-C.

There's good reason to think convertible laptops are the reference for what makes a good Windows laptop in 2017 and beyond - the best Windows laptop we saw last year was a convertible from HP.