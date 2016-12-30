Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, December 31, 2016 | Updated at 12:12 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Renders Of The LG G6 Appear, No Friends Modules To Be Found

By Bisakha Das Chowdhury (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 30, 2016 11:40 AM EST
Tour Of LG Electronics Inc.'s Factory, R&D Center And Store And Interview with Home Appliance Division President Jo Seong Jin

Tour Of LG Electronics Inc.'s Factory, R&D Center And Store And Interview with Home Appliance Division President Jo Seong Jin(Photo : SeongJoon Cho/ Getty Images)

New year is right around knocking 2017 and that mean series of new flagship phones by all the best smartphone brands, Moreover CES is also held in January. Courtesy of On Leaks and Gear India, renders derived from CAD data of the LG G6 have been released, showing a black, rectangular, slab-like object.

According to androidpolice this is a departure from the ill-fated and generally badly reviewed LG G5 and its modular concept. On the renders one can figure out volume buttons, a rear facing fingerprint scanner that doubles as a size of power button, dual camera and flash on the back panel also bottom firing speakers, a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top of the phone. Its looks like a glossy, possibly glass back. 

As per gadgets report LG 6 looks like a non-modular smartphone. In fact the renders portray a plain design with a glossy finish. Without any components that are removable or added.

The phone is likely to have a  5.3 inches Quard-HD display which will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor, although these are still speculation. The device is expected to be 8.3mm thick, tapering down to 8mm at the bottom. the dimensions of the smartphone are are 148.8 x 72.3 x 8.3mm (top) / 8.0mm (bottom). The edges around the LG G6 are chambered while the rear panel is completely flat and may be non-removable.

The rumors  also suggest that the company plans to launch the LG G6 in glossy and matte finishes and that the company might use a "highly reflective metallic material" for the rear panel.

This new smartphone could be launched at Mobile World Congress 2017, although admits it doesn't know this for sure. Nevertheless it will be interesting to see how LG link this in with the apparent discontinuation of the G5's Friends modules. 

SEE ALSO

Samsung Files Patent For Two New Smartwatches

New Samsung Ultra HD Blu-ray Player Aims To Take The Headache Out Of HDR

OverClocker Pushes Intel Core I7-7700K Past 7GHz Aided By Liquid Nitrogen

A 60 fps, 4K action camera could be coming in 2017 from Yi Technology

Why HTC's Top-Ranked Virtual Reality Gear Will Lose Market Share In 2017

TagsRenders Of The LG G6 Appear, No Friends Modules To Be Found, LG, lg g4, LG G5, LG V10, LG G3, lg g4LG, Google, Google Glass, Google Nexus 6, google play, google maps, Google Now, Google self-driving Car, google fiber, google mapsGoogle

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

BHP Billiton news Chevron news

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

andres muschietti Pennywise the clown

Ronda Rousey vs Amanda Nunes UFC 207 Weigh In

Preview: UFC 207 'Nunes vs. Rousey'

Sure, it would be a great battle between the two as for the last couple of years they already have built and put up their own image as one of the toughest contender and personality to beat. Rousey is now back to battle again for the bantamweight championship division after one year of being away.
Conor McGregor of Ireland celebrates his KO victory over Eddie Alvarez of the United States in their lightweight championship bout during the UFC 205 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12,2016

Two Men Imitating Conor McGregor Gets The Holiday Surprise Of Their Lives
Real Madrid v Kashima Antlers- FIFA Club World Cup Final

Cristiano Ronaldo rejected £100m salary, reports
Crystal Palace v Cardiff City

Artist Honors All The Stars We Lost In 2016 With One Heartbreaking Beatles-Inspired Collage
Triple H

Triple H Visions NXT to be WWE’s Third Brand Beside Raw and SmackDown
Samsung extends ‘TV plus’ service with Fandango deal

Samsung Will Unveil Three Personalised Telecasting Services in CES 2017
Sacramento Kings v Dallas Mavericks

Kings vs. 76ers: DeMarcus Cousins Lift Kings Over Philadelphia

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jose Fernandez's Fatal Boat Accident: Marlins' Star Pitcher was set to Become First Time Father With Girlfriend Carla Mendoza

Satanic Afterschool Clubs Targeting American Elementary Schools

Closure for Fidencio Sanchez: $389,290 Check Given to Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, as Fundraising Campaign Ends

Dianey Santos, Mom of Two Girls, Shot Dead at Bus Stop in June; Now, LA Police Announce $50,000 Reward

Public Masturbation Not a Crime, Italy Supreme Court Rules - What About in the U.S.?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Net Worth Upon News of Divorce – Their Endorsement Deals and Yearly Earnings

FULL TRANSCRIPT of Barack Obama's United Nations 2016 Speech – Watch Video of General Assembly Address - Sept. 20

Scientists Experiment Finds Egg Not Needed To Reproduce Mice; Childbirth Next?

John Oliver from 'Last Week Tonight' Wins Emmy for Outstanding Variety; Host Searches for Beyonce, Talks Donald Trump

Domestic Terrorism in NY and NJ? Bombing Locations for Weekend Explosions and Suspect Investigation

'Sully' Movie Review Roundup: A Look Into Tom Hanks' Latest Film, $35.5 Million Opening Weekend

‘Modern Family’ Season 8 Spoilers & Release Day – Haley Finds Herself, Sofia’s Business Takes off and Lily is Growing Up

Should Your Intimate Friendship Be Considered an Emotional Affair?

4-Year-Old Starts Sex Change Before Kindergarten

Latina Virginia Teen Worker Left With 'We Only Tip Citizens' Receipt, Couple Banned

Sex and Porn Addiction Rising, Effects Could be Devastating: Report

New Texas State Gun Law Allows College Students to Legally Arm Themselves on Campus Grounds

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

The Infiltator
Entertainment

Exclusive Interview: Yul Vasquez Talks about the Family Environment on 'The Infiltrator'
Roberto Devreux
Entertainment

Metropolitan Opera 2015-16 Review: Sondra Radvanovsky, Elina Garanca & Superstar Cast Deliver Searing Vocal Drama
Krisha
Entertainment

Review: Krisha's Fantastic Editing Puts Viewers on Increasing Edge
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics