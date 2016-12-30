Renders Of The LG G6 Appear, No Friends Modules To Be Found

New year is right around knocking 2017 and that mean series of new flagship phones by all the best smartphone brands, Moreover CES is also held in January. Courtesy of On Leaks and Gear India, renders derived from CAD data of the LG G6 have been released, showing a black, rectangular, slab-like object.

According to androidpolice this is a departure from the ill-fated and generally badly reviewed LG G5 and its modular concept. On the renders one can figure out volume buttons, a rear facing fingerprint scanner that doubles as a size of power button, dual camera and flash on the back panel also bottom firing speakers, a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top of the phone. Its looks like a glossy, possibly glass back.

As per gadgets report LG 6 looks like a non-modular smartphone. In fact the renders portray a plain design with a glossy finish. Without any components that are removable or added.

The phone is likely to have a 5.3 inches Quard-HD display which will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor, although these are still speculation. The device is expected to be 8.3mm thick, tapering down to 8mm at the bottom. the dimensions of the smartphone are are 148.8 x 72.3 x 8.3mm (top) / 8.0mm (bottom). The edges around the LG G6 are chambered while the rear panel is completely flat and may be non-removable.

The rumors also suggest that the company plans to launch the LG G6 in glossy and matte finishes and that the company might use a "highly reflective metallic material" for the rear panel.

This new smartphone could be launched at Mobile World Congress 2017, although admits it doesn't know this for sure. Nevertheless it will be interesting to see how LG link this in with the apparent discontinuation of the G5's Friends modules.