Galaxy Note 8 To Sport A 4K Panel, Launch With Bixby

Following the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, many people have been wondering whether Samsung is planning to unveil their Galaxy Note 8 or not, well according to some reports which has surfaced in South Korea, and the news is good the Galaxy Note 8 is coming soon. Company plans to introduce the Galaxy Note 8 flagship phanlet in the second half of the year, possibly the launch of the Galaxy Note S8 and Galaxy S8 Edge will take place somewhere in April.

It was a big disappointment for Samsung fans when Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was released with much debacle. Losing billions of dollars, the Korean giant company is now ready to launch its next flagship device Samsung Galaxy Note 8 which may get an early debut in 2017.

According to UniversityHerald \Note 8 is expected to come with better safety features than is predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is also expected to carry impressive specifications and massive feature to compensate for its previous failure, already the brand is very much down by the explosion on Note 7 fans are also very much skeptic about the new flagship.

As per AndroidHeadlines the device will shiped with interesting VR capabilities, and an improved stylus is a given, rumors also suggest Bixby AI assistant will also be a part of the package. And if the sources is to be believed the Galaxy Note 8 will be equipped with a QHD 2560 x 1440 display just like the previous model, meanwhile Note 8 could be shipped with a 4K panel in order to show off its full VR prowess.

It is reported that Samsung Galaxy Note 8 may sport a 5.7in Quad-HD or 4K SuperAMOLED display to quench the cravings of customers who love virtual reality. It is likely that a Qualcomm Snapdragon 830 processor will run the device.

Samsung has no official words yet about the specifications of the upcoming device. However, it is expected that it will have top of the line features to win back the trust of Samsung's customers.