Tuesday, January 03, 2017

Google Play Store Adds Carrier Billing Option For Vodafone And Airtel Postpaid Users

By Bisakha Das Chowdhury (staff@latinpost.com)
Jan 02, 2017
When Google Play introduced carrier billing in India for users last year, it only became available for Idea subscribers. Now that is about to change as the feature expands to two of the largest mobile networks giant in the country.

According to TheNextWeb Andriod users on postpaid plans with Airtel and Vodafone will soon be able to pay their apps and in-apps purchases on the same bill as their monthly usage, this will became a big game changer. The new feature will reach roughly 182.6 million subscribers across these three carriers in the country.

So finally Google Play carrier billing has now gone live for Vodafone postpaid and Airtel users in India. However the carriers aren't listed on the billing page as of now. But it heard that the development work is still in process with Airtel and Vodafone. Google also introduced alternatives to payments methods at its Playtime even back in October.

As per IndianExpress addition of direct carrier billing makes it easier for customers to buy apps, books, movie and songs directly from the Google Play Store. Apart from directly from Google Play Store, apart from direct carrier billing option user can also pay through their card by using their credit or debit cards, Play store gift card and Netbanking as a payment method in India.

The in-build operator billing features also can be extended to in-app purchases, the cost of the application, book or movie can be deducted from the monthly bills of a postpaid user. On the other side prepaid users can directly pay through their phone balance for whatever they want to purchase. Users on postpaid plans can see their purchases on their billing statement under the topic of Google Play purchases.

This feature seems to be available for select users at the moment, and could be rolled out in phases.

 

 

