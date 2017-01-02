Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Tablet PC Launching In First Quarter

The Chairman of Microsoft India Bhaskar Pramanik (L), the Director of the Windows Business Group Vineet Durani (C) and Microsoft Indias General Manager of Marketing and Operations Tyler Bryson.(Photo : Getty Images/ CHANDAN KHANNA)

It's said that Microsoft is working on a new version of its Surface Pro tablet which is set to be arrived in the first quarter of 2017. The new Surface Pro 5 two in one will come up with a UHD 4K display.

According to Gadgets the new Surface Pro 5 will featured with a magnetic charging stylus, with Pegatron Technology that will manufacture the device. Surface Pro4 was launched in back in October 2015 which sports a 12.3 inches Pixel Touch display with a aspect ratio of 3:2. The display was protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 4 and 0.4mm thick. It was launched with a new Surface Pen that came with an eraser and could detect 1,024 points of pressure.

As per Learnbonds Surface Pro 4 ships with a choice of Intel's 6th generation Core processors from Core M3 to Core i5 and Core i7. These configurations are powered by the Intel HD Graphics 515 Intel HD Graphics 520 and Intel Graphics respectively.

Advertisement

Sources suggest that the new Surface Pro 5 will be boosted with Intel's Kaby Lake processors to make the device more energy efficient. The new Kaby Lake are the next generation core processors which improves the performance of Surface Pro 5 and allows it to work more smoothly while consuming less power.

The PC is said to be packaged with a 512GB of internal storage memory and it will be backed with a 16GB of RAM for the good performance. It will run on the Windows 10 Red stone 2 operating system.

Microsoft might be launching two version of the Surface Pro 5 a low-end model which will provide full 2K resolution support and the high end model with a offering of 4K resolution support. Moreover the new Surface Pen is also be featured with a chargeable battery with an ability to charge itself when attached to the tablet.

Fans are expecting from Microsoft to improve the battery life in the nerw two in one PC because the previous Surface Pro 4 faced a lot of battery issues, even users reported that the PC battery is draining very fast and not standing the promises of company.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the Surface Pro 5 will feature a USB Type-C port and Thunderbolt 3. The Surface Pro 5 is expected to be priced at $899.